People who are signed up for Friday’s one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 through the Graham County Health Department have two choices, said director Brian Douglas. They can keep their appointment and receive the first of two Moderna vaccinations or they can reschedule their Johnson & Johnson shot for April 24 because the pause imposed by the government on the shot is expected to be lifted by the beginning of the week. Graham County is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over 18 regardless of their residency. To make an appointment, visit: https://www.graham.az.gov/ or call 928-428-0110.

