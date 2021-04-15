People who are signed up for Friday’s one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 through the Graham County Health Department have two choices, said director Brian Douglas. They can keep their appointment and receive the first of two Moderna vaccinations or they can reschedule their Johnson & Johnson shot for April 24 because the pause imposed by the government on the shot is expected to be lifted by the beginning of the week. Graham County is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over 18 regardless of their residency. To make an appointment, visit: https://www.graham.az.gov/ or call 928-428-0110.
Eastern Arizona Courier & Copper Era's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department