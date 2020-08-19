The Dan Hinton/Brighter Day school in Pima has switched to distance learning through Sept. 8 after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
School superintendent Troy Thygerson said a staff member informed him over the weekend that although they felt fine, they had come into contact with a relative who had COVID-19. The staff member was tested and that test came back positive Tuesday, he said.
The staff member hasn't had any contact with students, but he thought it best not to take any chances, Thygerson said.
"I feel good about what we're doing because we want to be safe. We probably could have kept going, but I just wanted to be cautious and come down on the side of safety," Thygerson said.
The school serves 105 special needs students, including roughly 65 in pre-school. The first day of school was Monday.
The school's two dozen staff members and teachers will continue to report to work.
Some students will receive packets, but others will be taught through such things as Google Hang-out or Zoom, he said.