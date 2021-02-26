Dan Hinton School and Brighter Days Preschool has had to revert to distance learning again after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Students will be allowed to return to school March 22.
Superintendent Troy Thygerson sent a letter home to parents on Feb. 24 after learning about the positive test and the next day he learned another staff member had been exposed to the virus.
Fearing the number of cases would snowball, Thygerson and the Graham County Health Department decided it would be best to go back to distance learning.
Thygerson pointed out that several Dan Hinton School students spend at least part of their day at their home schools in Thatcher, Fort Thomas and Pima so they didn't want to risk students at those schools, either.
Students who came into close contact with the staff member who tested positive are currently in quarantine, Thygerson said.
"I don't like doing it, but I felt it was in the best interest of the students and our staff," Thygerson said.
Although the entire school was completely sanitized over Christmas break and staff and students follow all of the protocols set out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the virus is highly contagious, Thygerson said.
This is the second time the school, which serves students with special needs, has had to close due to COVID-19.
The school has 27 K-12 students and 37 preschool students. Another 12 students are in a program that helps them transition to kindergarten.