With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Gila Valley, health officials from both Graham and Greenlee counties are doubling down and urging people to wear face masks, but there remains much debate about the practice.
Whether Americans are wearing masks may depend on their political party. According to a poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say they’re wearing a mask when leaving home, 76% to 59%.
The poll also showed people with college degrees are more likely than those without to wear masks when leaving home, 78% to 63%. It also showed more African Americans, 83%, are more likely to wear masks than white people (64%) and Hispanic Americans (67%).
People over 60 are more likely to wear masks, too, 79% compared to 63%.
“Graham County is almost becoming like the larger cities with the number of people affected with the coronavirus,” said Safford resident Felix Gonzales. “I own several face masks and I never leave home without them; I don’t want to get sick.”
Michelle Vargas from Thatcher feels that it should be mandatory to wear face masks.
“If you need to go to Walmart or get gas, put on a damn mask and protect yourself and others. This virus is getting worse, and it should be mandatory to wear face masks in public.”
Aaron Denhart of Safford completely disagrees.
It’s just another way for the government to scare us, and I’m not buying it,” Denhart said. “I’m sorry I don’t buy it, that someone in China ate a bad bat and now the whole world has the coronavirus. If people think that wearing a mask would help, then they would be doing it during flu season as well.”
COVID-19 appeared in Wuhan, a city in China, in December 2019. According to Johns Hopkins University although health officials are still tracing the exact source of this new coronavirus, early hypotheses thought it may be linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Some people who visited the market developed viral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus. A study that came out on Jan. 25, 2020, notes that the individual with the first reported case became ill on Dec. 1, 2019, and had no link to the seafood market. Investigations are ongoing as to how this virus originated and spread.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus is spread:
Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
The CDC and the World Health Organization now recommend face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They didn’t always though. The CDC initially said N95 masks should be reserved for those in the health care industry and cloth and homemade masks were not considered personal protection equipment “since their capability to protect (health care providers) is unknown.” Studies have since shown they do cut people’s risk of contracting the virus.
WHO just announced last week that new information showed they could provide “a barrier for potentially infectious droplets.”
“Mask may be recommended but not required; wear one at your discretion,” said Pima resident Amanda Diaz. “The number of those infected with the coronavirus is just going to get going up and up. To help prevent this virus, people need to stay home and keep a safe distance.”
Kelly Martinez of Safford is tired of the virus.
“I just want this virus to end,” Martinez said. “I choose to wear a mask because I feel it will prevent the coronavirus and, or it will help prevent spreading it to others.”