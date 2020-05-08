According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 10,526. That number was 9,945 Thursday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 41 cases. As of Thursday, Graham County health officials were reporting 317 people have been tested in Graham County and 289 tests were negative. Eight people are awaiting their results.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 40 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 29 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 517. On Thursday it was 450. That equals 7.19 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 21. That happened on April 19 and again on April 20. ADHS was reporting 64 people have died in the last seven days, but the agency adjusts numbers daily as it receives additional reports. Seventeen people died on April 30. Nine died on May 1, seven on May 2, eight on May 3, nine on May 4 and eight on May 5. So far there have been six recorded deaths for May 6.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 119,907. On Thursday that number was 111,086. The percentage that have tested positive is 7.4 percent.
The CDC is reporting 25,253 news cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,219,066. The agency is also reporting 2,495 new deaths. The death toll stands at 73,297.