Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center will present free webinars on the SBA Economic Injury Loan and the Payroll Protection Plan available to small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis next week.
Due to the increasing demand for information on these programs, the college will offer the same webinar at multiple times to accommodate those interested. The webinars will provide the general information on both lending programs and what is required for the application process. There will be a question and answer time at the end of the webinar.
The one-hour webinars are at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 and 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
To register, visit: http://www.eac.edu/SBDC/events.asp
For more information about this event, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at (928) 428-8590 or email: sbdc@eac.edu.
Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 5,769
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 5,769. That number was 5,459 on Wednesday. The number of positive cases in Graham County is four. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 31 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 31 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, four required hospitalization. The website indicates nine have been released from isolation.
The county defines "released from isolation" as the following:
Released from Isolation is defined as: persons with COVID-19 who had symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home has discontinued isolation under the following conditions: 1) at least 72 hours have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and 2) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and 3) at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 249. On Wednesday that number was 229. The rate of fatalities, per 100,000 population is 3.46. The highest number of people to die on any one day was April 11. Sixteen people died that day. On April 19, 13 people died and on April 22, three people died.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 58,697. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to Holly Poynter, a spokeswoman for the ADHS, the agency "implemented a 'Probable' case definition for cases reported on or after 4/13/2020, using guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. The Probable case definition is included in case counts and includes criteria for individuals who are symptomatic and have an established 'epi-link,' which includes being a contact to a known case."
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, labs had confirmed 802,583 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That number was 776,093 as of Tuesday. The CDC also reported Wednesday that 44,575 people have died of the virus. On Tuesday that number was 41,758.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.
Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley holding snack time Friday
Pass the word...Along with the Boys & Girls Club Friday Fun Day Virtual Programming this week, they are providing "snack time" in the Club parking lot.
From 2 p.m. until 4 pm or while supplies last, the Club staff will be handing out their first edition "Brad Bag" containing a few treats and a gift to the first 100 youth who drive through the lot with parent or guardian.
In recognition of social distancing, this is a drive-through only event. All youth must be present in the vehicle in order to receive their bag.