The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department recently released information on nearly 700,000 loans distributed through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program this year.

The loans, aimed at keeping people on the payroll during the pandemic, do not have to be repaid if certain conditions are met. The average loan was about $100,000.

Wick Communications, parent company of the Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era, was included in the disclosure under its Sierra Vista headquarters. Wick received $2-5 million from the program and reported 382 jobs supported by the loan, according to the report.

$5-10 million range

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, 381 employees,

$350,000-$1 million range

Arizona CDJR, Inc., 30 employees

Bloomfield Companies, 44 employees

Bright Edge, 171 employees

CKC Construction & Materials, 34, employees

DRG Technologies, 100 employees

Gila Valley Clinic, 42 employees

Grand American Homes, 36 employees

Haralson’s Tire Co., 74 employees

Kempton Chevrolet Buick, 48 employees

Mount Graham Family Practice, 36 employees

Ponderosa Aviation, 59 employees

Safford Builders Supply Co., 14 employees

Southeastern Bottling Company, 68 employees

Tri County Materials, Inc., 34 employees

$150,000-$350,000 range

B&D Air Conditioning, 0 employees

Botos, 250 employees

Boulder Creek Construction & Excavating, 25 employees

Family Medical Center, 0 employees

Home Health Safford, 25 employees

III Counties Distributing Co., 18 employees

Mack’s Auto Parts, 46 employees

Palmer & Johnson Family Dental, 21 employees

Sun Pumps, 14 employees

The Johnson Motors Corp., 21

Thriftee Super Market, 500 employees

In Greenlee County, Gila Health Resources, which supports 111 jobs, received a loan of $1-2 million and Swapp Construction with 76 employees, received a similar loan.

The SBA also released data on loans under $150,000. There were 117 businesses in Safford, 52 in Thatcher, 22 in Pima and one in Fort Thomas.

In Greenlee County, 18 such loans were given out. Seven businesses in Duncan, seven businesses in Morenci and four businesses in Clifton received such loans. The largest loan was $106,000, the smallest $1,400.

