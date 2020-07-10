The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department recently released information on nearly 700,000 loans distributed through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program this year.
The loans, aimed at keeping people on the payroll during the pandemic, do not have to be repaid if certain conditions are met. The average loan was about $100,000.
Wick Communications, parent company of the Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era, was included in the disclosure under its Sierra Vista headquarters. Wick received $2-5 million from the program and reported 382 jobs supported by the loan, according to the report.
$5-10 million range
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, 381 employees,
$350,000-$1 million range
Arizona CDJR, Inc., 30 employees
Bloomfield Companies, 44 employees
Bright Edge, 171 employees
CKC Construction & Materials, 34, employees
DRG Technologies, 100 employees
Gila Valley Clinic, 42 employees
Grand American Homes, 36 employees
Haralson’s Tire Co., 74 employees
Kempton Chevrolet Buick, 48 employees
Mount Graham Family Practice, 36 employees
Ponderosa Aviation, 59 employees
Safford Builders Supply Co., 14 employees
Southeastern Bottling Company, 68 employees
Tri County Materials, Inc., 34 employees
$150,000-$350,000 range
B&D Air Conditioning, 0 employees
Botos, 250 employees
Boulder Creek Construction & Excavating, 25 employees
Family Medical Center, 0 employees
Home Health Safford, 25 employees
III Counties Distributing Co., 18 employees
Mack’s Auto Parts, 46 employees
Palmer & Johnson Family Dental, 21 employees
Sun Pumps, 14 employees
The Johnson Motors Corp., 21
Thriftee Super Market, 500 employees
In Greenlee County, Gila Health Resources, which supports 111 jobs, received a loan of $1-2 million and Swapp Construction with 76 employees, received a similar loan.
The SBA also released data on loans under $150,000. There were 117 businesses in Safford, 52 in Thatcher, 22 in Pima and one in Fort Thomas.
In Greenlee County, 18 such loans were given out. Seven businesses in Duncan, seven businesses in Morenci and four businesses in Clifton received such loans. The largest loan was $106,000, the smallest $1,400.