Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site saw 106 patients the day before Thanksgiving — double its daily average.
Faced with the upcoming Christmas holiday and looming presence of the Omicron variant, officials are preparing for another wave of activity.
“We don’t know what (Omicron) looks like yet but we’re definitely preparing the best we can,” said Shaylee Richards, director of marketing and community relations. “We’re meeting with the Graham and Greenlee county epidemiologist and the health departments to make sure the entire community is on the same page and we’re all prepared.”
The medical center has ordered 3,000 more antigen tests and will add additional staffing starting this week.
The drive-thru site opened in October and is completely free, regardless of insurance status, thanks to funding from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
Launching the site required participation from many across the medical center, from the laboratory to the IT staff.
“I would say most of our departments, if not all, have played a part in getting this going,” Richards said. “… It’s probably easier to find departments that weren’t involved.”
Since opening, it’s seen around 400 to 500 people per week. The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, said Diane Hansen, the office manager for Copper Mountain Clinic, the department that runs it.
“It’s a small community so word travels quickly and it’s been quite successful,” she said. “I know the community appreciates it. I’m just grateful we have the people to run it and to the United Way who supports it.”
And it’s been operating despite the recent winter weather, Hansen said.
“It’s really through any type of weather. We’ve had windy weather, of course in Arizona we get that,” she said. “And it was really cold for them last night so we got heaters from maintenance.”
To prepare for the expected next wave, the medical center plans to add a second test analyzer to the operation. Even with only one, the drive-thru can process around 16 tests an hour.
The rapid turnaround means patients only have to wait in their cars about 20 minutes for results. They can also choose to leave right away and get their results online through a patient portal, or from the primary care office.
An uptick in testing — even if it’s just from people being cautious — seems certain in the next few weeks due to the holiday.
“We’re seeing people who want to make sure their families are safe, which is why I think we saw that volume before Thanksgiving,” Richards said.
But the scope of Omicron’s impact remains to be seen. The first known case in Arizona was reported two weeks ago, but no known cases have been reported yet in Graham or Greenlee counties.
The transmissibility and severity of the variant are still being assessed, but health officials from the Greenlee County Health Department, to the Arizona Department of Health Services, to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are all urging vaccination, including booster shots, and other preventative measures.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center’s drive-thru site plans to support the effort with testing as long as it can.
“Our goal is to be here as long as our community needs us,” Richards said.