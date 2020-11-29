On Sunday night the Greenlee County Health Department announced a third county resident with COVID-19 has died, a Duncan-area resident in their 70s.
Two out of three of the victims have lived in the Duncan area, one was from Clifton.
As of Nov. 1, Greenlee County had reported 103 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 41 were currently battling the virus. As of Nov. 28, a total of 227 had caught the virus and of those, 108 were currently sick.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday 36 of the overall patients lived in Duncan's zip code and the rest were from the Clifton/Morenci area.