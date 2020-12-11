The Christmas on the Old West Highway event will go forward as planned Saturday after a motion to cancel it failed during Thursday night's Duncan Town Council meeting.
From noon until 8 p.m. families will be visiting local vendors, enjoy a car show, play games and enjoy food. There will also be a light parade, Nativity display and carriage rides.
Vice Mayor Valerie Smith and council member Deborah Mendelsohn expressed grave concerns about the event, citing skyrocketing COVID-19 cases throughout the state and Greenlee County.
They pointed out the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Governor's Office and the Greenlee County Health Department have all recommended people limit their social gatherings to small family gatherings to slow the spread of the virus for fear of overwhelming the state's hospitals.
As of Friday, only 9% of the state's inpatient beds and 10% of the state's ICU beds are available.
Council member Alex Blake acknowledged COVID-19 is a risk, but said "everything is a risk" and people who are uncomfortable attending the event can stay home.
Blake, who spent seven years in the U.S. Army Reserves, said he has studied immunology and virology and believes the chances of someone being asymptomatic and spreading the virus is "next to nothing."
Council member Jill Wearne produced a list of 49 Christmas-related events taking place this month in other communities outside Greenlee County. All of them have a safety mitigation plan identical to the plan submitted by the Duncan event's organizers, she said.
Everyone has a responsibility to keep themselves and others safe, Wearne said but questioned why teachers can spend their days with 110 students, but when it comes to an event, the situation is suddenly deemed "deadly." She pointed out the school district has nearly made it through the entire semester with few cases.
In response to Blake's comments about asymptomatic patients, Mendelsohn pointed out that Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ recently said roughly 50 percent of COVID-19 patients get it from asymptomatic people.
"Interacting with just one person who let their guard down might actually represent the risk from dozens of others they interacted with," Christ said during a YouTube video released Thursday. "As I mentioned before more than half of COVID-19 transmissions is estimated to come from those who have no symptoms."
Smith also said COVID-19 is "brand new to our world" and there's much doctors still don't know about it . She pointed out things could have changed since Blake studied immunology.
Ninety-seven people in Greenlee County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Thanksgiving and 16 of them were within five days, Smith said.
One of the event organizers, Dustie Robinette, spent 20 minutes describing all of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control event recommendations that their group will implement Saturday, including sanitizing restrooms regularly, equipping volunteers with hand sanitizers and posting signs and making announcements about social distancing.
She also said the group will be doing Facebook Live during the event.
She told Smith and Mendelsohn they have heard and understand their concerns and they, too, are devastated about sick and dying COVID-19 patients.
Robinette bemoaned the fact that people on the outside reading articles about Duncan would come to the conclusion that residents "no longer have love for one another" because the discussions have turned so "ugly" over community events in the age of COVID-19.
"We want you to know our 'why' for having this event and the other events. It's to share with our families, our friends and neighbors the life, love, joy and hope that comes with this amazing sacred season," Robinette said.
"We want to give the community a place where they can come and see each other, greet each other with proper amount of safe space between them, a place where their families have the opportunity for wholesome recreational activities, a place to create memories together, that bring us together and help us feel more unified so that each individual, each family feels a sense of shared place," she said.
Fellow event organizer Brittani Wallace said she and others moved to Duncan because of its sense of community and freedom. She'll gladly wear a mask because others believe it will protect them, but she asked the council not to force people to stay at home.
Vendors Holly McCluskey, Joan Felkins and Ann Fletcher told the council it would be unfair of them to cancel an event two days before hand, especially since they've already invested so much money into it.
It should be up to each individual and family to decide if they want to take the risk by attending, McCluskey and Fletcher said.
Felkins said she's been very impressed by the work put into the safety plan by the event organizers and agreed the event is important for community morale.
The event was discussed during three different council meetings including last night's, but the council members disagreed as to whether they'd voted on it during the first meeting.
The matter was on the agenda for a special meeting last week, but because of a miscommunication, it was not placed on the board as an action item so they couldn't vote. From now on, the council agreed every item on the agenda must now be designated as a "discussion" or "action" item.