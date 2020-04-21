Caps and tassels will soon be in the mail because EAC graduates are getting a graduation ceremony after all.
Eastern Arizona College is holding an online, virtual graduation ceremony May 8.
A 90-minute online commencement will begin Friday, May 8, at 7:15 p.m. on the EAC Facebook page as well as the EAC YouTube page.
New graduation applications are arriving daily and Kris McBride, EAC director of marketing and public relations, estimates the graduating 2020 class will include roughly 550 students.
“The history that we’re making is this is the first time in 131 years that we’ve held a commencement ceremony virtually with no audience and no graduates face-to-face,” said McBride.
McBride said the college wants to acknowledge the work of its graduates as well as keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual celebration will include a student speaker, faculty speaker, as well as a statement from EAC President Todd Haynie. The graduates' names will be read and a photo of the graduate, in the aforementioned caps and tassels, will be displayed during the virtual commencement.
The college is also extending the invitation to the 2020 graduating class to walk in the 2021 graduation ceremony. A second packet will be sent out including the student’s diploma as well as a small gift from the college.
During COVID-19 Eastern Arizona College has moved the majority of classes online. Currently EAC has students from 11 Arizona counties, 15 different states and five different countries enrolled in classes.