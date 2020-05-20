THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College has announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Emergency Aid Grant to help students who are financially impacted as result of the global pandemic. This grant pertains to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was signed into law on March 27 and includes grants for college and university students across the nation.
“We understand that many students are trying to navigate the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” stated Todd Haynie, president of Eastern Arizona College. “This funding is intended to help students weather the storm and continue pursuing their academic goals.”
EAC’s Financial Aid Department will review applications to determine eligibility and award grants in the amount of $600 to qualifying students.
To be eligible, the grant applicant must meet all of the following requirements:
· Submit application at http://www.eac.edu/safety/CARES/caresapp.pdf to EAC Financial Aid through your Gila Hank account.
· Demonstrate eligibility to participate in Section 484 programs.
· Affirm the funds shall be used for the intended purposes of food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child-care.
· Be enrolled at Eastern Arizona College on March 13. Students enrolled exclusively in an online program prior to March 13 are not eligible for emergency financial aid grants. Students enrolled in prison education, dual enrollment, and personal interest courses are not eligible for this emergency grant.
· Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa
. Students can continue to apply for the 2019-2020 FAFSA through June 30, 2020. The school code is 001073.
EAC students who meet eligibility will be notified and receive funds by direct deposit or by check which will be mailed to their homes. Funds will be distributed, generally, within 14 college business days of receipt of a completed application by an eligible student.
In compliance with guidelines of the Cares Act, funds awarded will not be applied to any balances owed to the college. Students who wish to resolve a balance should contact the Fiscal Control Office at (928) 428-8221.
For questions about this emergency aid grant, please contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid@eac.edu or (928) 428-8287.