THATCHER- While EAC students packed up their belongings Thursday, President Todd Haynie took to Facebook to discuss what comes next in the COVID-19 era.
Haynie and Eastern Arizona College Vice President Jeanne Bryce answered questions and discussed the college’s future through Facebook live.
Haynie announced summer courses will be online and the 2020 graduation will also be in a form of YouTube or another social media platform.
Bryce informed the onlookers of reliable hotspots around the Thatcher campus where students could sit in their cars and perform their online homework and participate in class discussions. Many of the buildings on the campus are closed.
“We want to ensure that we recognize the accomplishments of our students (and) we don’t want to let this go. EAC has been around for 132 years now and I fully expect at least another 132 years,” said Haynie.
“Back in the late 1800 there was an epidemic that went through the area of what they called the membranous croup. I believe it was an infection of the larynx and it actually shut the school down for a couple of years," Haynie said. "We are grateful, lucky, blessed, if you will, to have the technology that we have today that they didn’t have in the 1800s to be able to continue courses and continue learning through the tools that we have here.”
EAC freshman Hannah Rogers was moving her belongings out of the EAC dorms on Thursday morning. Rogers said she plans to return for the fall semester. Rogers is a pre-med student and will continue the rest of the ongoing semester at her parents' home in Elgin, in Santa Cruz County.
“It’s kind of sad because I will be far away from everybody that I knew here. But I understand because we have to keep our distance,” said Rogers. “I just hope it ends soon.”
Allen Willis, a computer information systems major, said he finds online courses to be better because he can re-watch recorded lectures. Also, Willis said the online courses give him something to look forward to while the community undergoes COVID-19 social isolation.
Reah Mathews, a cosmetology student, said she's being just as challenged as she was.
“We had to bring all our mannequin stuff home to work on it. They give us stuff to do and we take pictures and send it in. It keeps us busy,” said Mathews.