In compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 numbers, Eastern Arizona College’s swimming pool will remain open, but its Wellness Center will close through July 27.
Swimming pool patrons will not be allowed to gather in groups of 10 or more in or near the pool, and capacity will be limited to 50 swimmers. EAC staff and lifeguards will monitor groups to ensure adherence to limitations.
Open swim hours for all ages will be Mondays – Saturdays from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. Night swims will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m.
The adult lap swim class will meet on Mondays – Thursdays from Noon – 1 p.m. with a capacity of seven swimmers. Water aerobics will continue Tuesdays – Thursdays from 10 – 11 a.m. with a 24-person capacity.
The public can swim for $2 per person per day. Pool party reservations, season passes, and concessions will not be available for the EAC Swimming Pool.