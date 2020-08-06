The Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar “Lessons Small Business Owners Learned from the COVID-19 Crisis” next Wednesday.
The free event will be held 7-8 p.m.
COVID-19 caught all small business owners by surprise. It has exposed many weaknesses in operations including supply chain management, cash flow and access to capital. In this webinar, the college will look back on the biggest lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis to strengthen businesses now and in the future.
The webinar will be taught by the center's director, Kevin Peck.
For more information about this event, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at (928) 428-8590 or email: sbdc@eac.edu.
To register online, go here: https://bit.ly/30nOCVb