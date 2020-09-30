The Graham County Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since March to 851.
Five of the eight new patients are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe, the other three are from Pima, Thatcher and Safford. Of the 851 cases, only 149 are active. Twenty-five patients have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 323 new cases statewide Wednesday and 18 deaths. The total number of cases documented statewide since the start of the pandemic is 218,507 and 5,650 people have died.
As of Tuesday, 560 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those, 115 were in ICU. One month ago, 757 were in the hospital and 263 were in ICU.
Nationally, 38,764 new cases and 774 deaths were reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the U.S. since Jan. 21 is 7,168,077. Of those 205,372 have died.
The top five states in terms of new COVID-19 cases over the last week are Texas, California, Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois.