The Graham County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon and five of the 11 are under the age of 20.
According to the county, Graham County has documented a total of 938 COVID-19 cases since March and 738 of the patients have recovered. Twenty-six have died. Five of the new patients are from Thatcher, four are from Safford and two are San Carlos Apache tribal members.
Of the county's 938 COVID-19 patients, 196 have been under 20. They make up the second highest group of patients. Four hundred people 20-44 have caught the virus.
Greenlee County reported two new cases Friday night. Fifty-six of their 64 patients have recovered and two have died.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services 894 new patients have been added to the COVID-19 list, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 224,978. The state also reported 13 deaths, bringing that total to 5,759. The state's positivity rate is 10.1 percent.
Six hundred and eighty-five Arizonans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday and 145 of them were in ICU.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 926 deaths Saturday and more than 58,000 new cases. More than 7.6 millions Americans have contracted the virus and 213,037 have died.