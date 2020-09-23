So far, just seven out of the 170 people who participated in Saturday's COVID-19 blitz at the Graham County Fairgrounds have tested positive.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the state has now documented 808 cases of COVID-19 since March. Of those, 657 have recovered and 24 have died.
The health department announced 11 new positive cases Wednesday morning. Riley Woods, deputy director of emergency services, said seven of the 11 participated in the saliva-based blitz and the department expects a couple more results to trickle in.
Five of the 11 patients live in Safford and three are Pima residents. Two are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe and one lives in Thatcher.
The county is holding another blitz on Saturday at the fairgrounds from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 438 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 27 deaths. The state's positivity rate is 10.6 percent. Graham County's positivity rate is 8.4 percent, but it is based on state numbers and the state is typically two weeks behind because officials must make sure they are attributing cases to the right county and making sure cases aren't double counted.
Overall, the state has documented 215,284 cases and 5,525 deaths. Nearly 1.7 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recorded 6,874,982 cases and 200,275 deaths.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available.
The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).