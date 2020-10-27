Eleven more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number active patients to 328.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 1,162 people have been diagnosed with the virus since March. Twenty-eight residents have died and 806 have recovered.
Four of the new patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members, three are from Safford and the other four are evenly split between Pima and Thatcher.
Nine of the 11 are 45-years-old or younger.
Greenlee County is remaining steady with 41 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, 103 county residents have contracted the virus. Sixty have recovered and two have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,157 new cases statewide Tuesday and 16 deaths.
For the fifth day in a row, the state reported a rise in the number of people hospitalized in Arizona with COVID-19. As of Monday, 861 people were in the hospital with the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 63,589 new cases Tuesday and 483 new deaths. Since Jan. 21, the U.S. has documented 8,680,611 COVID-19 cases and 225,084 deaths.