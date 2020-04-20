When Lynn Smith's granddaughter told her to be dressed and outside by noon Monday, she thought she might be going on a picnic for her birthday.
She was wrong, but she couldn't be happier.
Instead of being taken on a picnic, the 76-year-old Pima resident was treated to a parade of at least 20 cars filled with friends and family members wishing her Happy Birthday from a safe distance away.
They held balloons and posters, waved, cheered and honked as they rode by the home shared by Smith and her husband of 59-years, Stan.
Lynn Smith held back tears as Stan stood nearby, grinning.
Presly Fields, one of the Smiths' 16 grandchildren, orchestrated the event. It's been weeks since the Smiths have been able to visit most of the rest of the family – which includes 13 great-grandchildren – in the Phoenix area.
"She's all about her grandkids and she's been struggling," Fields said. "I wanted to do something special without breaking social distancing."
She had no idea the parade would make her grandma cry.
"But they were happy tears," Fields said.
Smith called the parade the "best birthday present."
She's known by everyone in the area as Grandma Smith and every day she re-arranges the toys and stuffed animals in her front yard into different tableaus to cheer the neighborhood children up.
On Monday, it was she who was cheered up.
"It was a special, blessed day," Smith said. "I'll never forget it."