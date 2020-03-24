Evictions put on hold by Gov. Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19 Tuesday. The order applies to renters who are quarantining due to COVID-19 or are facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak. It will remain in effect for 120 days.
“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19,” Ducey said in a news release. “This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by this virus — whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona families during their time of need and prevent the spread of COVID-19."
On March 18, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a suspension of all evictions for HUD-financed properties. On the same day, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to suspend foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days due to the coronavirus national emergency.
The Arizona Department of Housing offers assistance to Arizonans struggling to make mortgage payments.
SOHAZ Program questions may be directed to the Arizona Department of Housing, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by calling (602) 771-1000 or by visiting housing.az.gov/save-our-home.
Small businesses may qualify for low-interest federal loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Arizona Small Businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA's customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov (link sends email) for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Guidance and SBA resources are available for small businesses and employers at www.sba.gov/coronavirus
United Way launches COVID-19 fundraising effort
United Way of Graham & Greenlee counties has launched a fund to help fund nonprofits that are addressing the area's most pressing needs.
According to a Tuesday news release, COVID-19 has left many families and people struggling more than ever with how to secure food, childcare, and rent money – causing local organizations to be faced with unforeseen demands and challenges.
The United for our Counties COVID-19 Fund will help local health and human services, along with nonprofits, faith-based organizations, county and city agencies address those needs.
This is an accelerated approach to how the United Way works every day, the news release stated.
For more information visit our website at grahamgreenleeunited.org
Safford-Graham County Library offering story-time live on Facebook
The Safford City-Graham County Library has announced it will be closed to the public for an undetermined period.
In the meantime, all library-sponsored events have been cancelled until further notice. This includes the Community Baby shower, storytimes, classes, and programs. Interlibrary loan services have also been suspended.
The library is working to find viable ways to serve our community during these times.
• Customers can continue to request books and DVDs during this time through temporary curbside pickup. Limit of 5 items per household. Place holds for pickup at https://saffordlibrary.booksys.net/opac/scgcl/index.html#menuHome or call 928-432-4165.
• All online resources including ebooks, audiobooks, online classes, digital magazines and more will remain available and can be accessed at www.saffordlibrary.org. If you do not have a library card, please call 928-432-4165 to set up a digital card.
• Story-time live on Facebook. Join Retha and Cami on our Facebook page for fun stories and more.
• ScienceCity Pick up science kits for elementary aged children. Available Tuesdays during curb side pickup as supplies last. One per child per week please.
• Library materials may be returned to our book drop at any time.
For updates to our services please watch our website at www.saffordlibrary.org and Facebook page at facebook.com/saffordlibrary.
Number of state COVID-19 cases up to 326
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 326 from 235. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at two. Cochise County has one and Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is five.
Of the 326 positive cases, 43 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 356 people tested by the state, 313 people tested negative. Another 22 tests are pending.
As of Tuesday, the CDC was reporting 44,183 cases in the U.S, 544 deaths and 43,135 pending cases.