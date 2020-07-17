Ten children who spent several days in self-quarantine after an employee of the Wildkitten Den daycare in Morenci tested positive for COVID-19 will be returning to school Monday.
Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall said none of the students ever displayed symptoms of the virus. Two other employees of the daycare tested negative, he said.
The Wildkitten Den re-opened June 29, months after being shutdown due to the pandemic. That same week an employee reported she may have been exposed to COVID-19; she was immediately sent home and she received word July 9 she had the virus.
Although it had been at least seven days since the children interacted with the employee, Woodall said their parents have been asked to keep them home until July 20.
Only 10 children had to be quarantined because the daycare was following protocols set up by the Greenlee County Health Department. They included keeping children in cohorts or distinct groups in order to limit possible exposure to the virus.
“The different cohorts don’t come into contact with each other so if there is a case of COVID-19, not all of the classes are impacted,” Woodall said. “They stay in their rooms, they eat lunch in their rooms and when they are on the playground they don’t come across each other.”
In an interview prior to the den opening, Cathy Benavidez, the Wildkitten Den’s director, said staff members were following strict guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Childcare providers arrange for drop-off and pickup times and the children are greeted outside upon arrival and departure.
Staff members and children have their temperature taken upon arrival and after lunch daily.
If anyone has a fever of 100.1 or higher or is exhibiting any signs of illness, they’ll be sent home. Children with fevers will be isolated until their parents pick them up. The staff wear masks when checking in students, but masks are optional while in their classroom.
Everyone is washing their hands frequently, too, she said.
Morenci Unified School District students will start online learning July 29. They will transition, if the state allows, to in-person learning Aug. 17.
Students who are uncomfortable going back to school have a new option, too.
The State Board of Education has also approved Morenci Schools Online. Students who register for the program can do their school work at home with the full support of school district staff. Students participating online may transfer to the Morenci School District traditional model at any time without loss of credit.