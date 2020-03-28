When people look back at 2020 and talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, sure, toilet paper is probably going to be mentioned. There’s another thing they’ll talk about, though.
They’ll talk about their loved ones and how, when times got tough, they found a way to deal with the worry, the stress and the inconveniences thanks to those closest to them, blood relation or not.
Safford resident Nicole Lunt isn’t letting a nasty bug prevent her from spending time with her grandparents. She regularly visits with her grandfather through a window. They play Tic-Tac-Toe and draw on the windows with erasable markers.
She knows this is the safest way to communicate with Edwin Webb, who is 80 and suffers from Alzheimer’s, placing him at a high risk of getting COVID-19.
“When we write on the windows with him he just smiles and laughs,” said Lunt.
Her grandparents haven’t left the house in quite awhile, she said.
“They’re just hunkered down. The kids miss them. They miss the hugs and touch and visit, but they understand,” she said.
Lunt said her family also gathers outside the house of her other grandmother, Sherry Evans. They sing to her through the screen door.
Best friends
Alicia Sanchez and Linda Lesser live together in Safford, depending on each other as Lesser is unable to walk and Sanchez is legally blind.
The two ladies have known each other for 38 years.
When Lesser’s mother passed away she had no other place to live, and Sanchez’s mother took her in. Then, when Sanchez’s mom died, Lesser helped her. Now the two friends live together in a cohesive existence and are helping each other get through this crisis.
Sanchez’s relatives brings them food from Morenci and delivers their mail.
They’ve got plenty of food, but like many, are a bit short on paper products.
”I don’t have a fear of what’s going on. I’m not saying that this isn’t serious because this is serious. But it takes a lot for me to be afraid,” Sanchez said. “I have no fear because my brother retired from the CDC and he said to just be careful of what I do and keep your hands clean.”
Lacie Crandell of Thatcher is feeling lucky. Although she’s a bit worried about COVID-19, the fact the schools are closed means she gets to spend more time with all three of her kids, Ellie, 7, Anna, 5, and Katelyn, 1.
Normally, the stay-at-home mom only gets to spend her days with her youngest children while her husband is at work.
”It’s definitely been different. I’m enjoying the family time. We’ve never been on so many hikes and outdoor outings,” she said. “It’s like it’s summer time, but nicer weather.”
On Wednesday, Crandell put Katelyn in a stroller and let her older girls ride their scooters to Thatcher Elementary School to pick up meals. Their dog, Sadie, tagged along.
Becky Preston of Pima, said she, too is enjoying more time with her kids. She’s got a third grader, a sixth grader and a junior in high school.
”We’ve enjoyed the slow down,” she said.
Tanner Preston isn’t as thrilled as his mom. He didn’t get to celebrate his ninth birthday with his classmates.
Whitney Hill walked to Pima Elementary with her three kids Wednesday to pick up meals offered by the school district. Her kids, Christopher, 12, Mariah, 8, and Kinlee, 2, have been spending a lot of time on the trampoline, watching TV and playing games on their tablets.
The walk is definitely the highlight of her day, she said.