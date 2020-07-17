The Graham County Health Department announced Friday night a fifth county resident has died of COVID-19. In addition, the number of Graham County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has reached 278.
The State of Arizona reported four new cases Thursday and the county reported 38 new patients Friday night.
Ten cases are from Safford, two from Ft. Thomas, three from Thatcher, and 27 from San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 278 patients: (49) under 20, (79) 21-34 years old, (108) 35-64 years old, (42) 65 years old plus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also reported just over 72,000 new cases of the virus and 926 new deaths Friday.
The U.S. has now documented more than 3.5 million cases and 137,864 deaths.