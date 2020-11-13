Another 58 people in Graham County have caught COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 20 more San Carlos Apache tribal members have contracted the virus along with 19 Safford residents, 15 Thatcher residents and four Pima residents.
Of the 58 patients, 20 are 20-44 years of age and 16 are children. Nine are older than 65, seven are 45-54 and five are 55-64.
Of the 1,620 people in Graham County who have caught the virus 671 are currently sick. Thirty-one residents have died.
On Thursday, nine patients were at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and CEO Roland Knox said there have been "acutely ill" COVID-19 patients transferred to other hospitals.
Because of the increasing number of cases, Knox said they're allowing some support staff, those that don't work directly with patients or the public, work from home.
"It's similar to what we did in the summer when the first wave hit the community and hospital," Knox said.
The hospital is maintaining the mitigating measures they implemented months ago, including screening people entering hospital facilities, limiting visitors and limiting access to the café, Knox said. The gift shop remains closed as well.
As of Friday morning, Greenlee County had 37 active cases. Ninety-one people have recovered and two have died.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, another 3,015 people have caught the virus and 17 have died. The total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic now stands at 269,577. The number of people with the virus who have died statewide is 6,257.
As of Thursday, 1,381 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. The highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 3,485 on July 10. That number had fallen as low as 468 on Sept. 27.
On Thursday, 335 people with COVID-19 were in ICU. The highest number of ICU patients was 970 on July 13. That number had fallen as low as 114 on Sept. 22.
The number of people on ventilators is on the rise as well. On July 16, 687 people were on ventilators and that number fell as low as 47 on Sept. 21. As of Thursday, that number was 176.
Nationwide, more than 10.3 million have caught the virus and 241,069 people have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. There were 143,408 new cases diagnosed Thursday alone and 1,479 new deaths reported.