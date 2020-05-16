The University of Arizona is expanding its analysis of blood samples to include hundreds of thousands of Arizonans statewide to determine who has developed antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19. The state of Arizona is providing $3.5 million for the testing to increase throughout Arizona.
According to a news release, registration for health care workers and first responders across the state is now available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu, where participants also can find the most current information on the antibody testing initiative, including the type of test and the qualifications for registering.
Testing will be available at Canyonlands Healthcare in Safford.
An antibody is a protein made by immune cells that attaches to viruses, bacteria and fungi, according to the news release. Most people who are infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 make antibodies within a few weeks of infection. The presence of COVID-19 antibodies means the immune system mounted a response against the virus.
Experts do not yet know the amounts of antibodies that are required to fully prevent subsequent infections, but expect there might be some level of protection. However, because experts still do not know enough about this virus, protection should not be assumed, the news release stated.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 13,631 . That number was 13,169 on Friday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is now down one to 20. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 46 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 46 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 38 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 679. On Wednesday it was 651.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 194,504. On Friday, that number was 186,904. The percentage that have tested positive is 6.2 percent.
The CDC is the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,412,121. The agency is also reporting that he death toll is 85,990.