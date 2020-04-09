Emergency vehicles participating in the "Gila Valley Strong" movement have been treating, and will continue to treat, local residents to parades this week and next. They went through Pima on Wednesday, Thatcher on Thursday and will be going through Safford today around 5:30 p.m. Fort Thomas residents should look for them on Tuesday at the same time.
First responders show they are 'Gila Valley Strong'
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department