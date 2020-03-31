With families spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Things First has rounded up resources that remind parents that everyday moments matter most when it comes to young children’s development.
First Things First is a voter-created, statewide agency that funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services for children birth to age 5.
Here are some links:
• Helping your child learn through play https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/resources/learnthroughplay/
• Boosting learning through active, outdoor play
https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/first-things/active-outdoor-play-boosts-learning/
• Building a love of math and science early
https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/first-things/build-love-of-math-science-early/
• Developing language and literacy skills
https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/resources/language-and-literacy/
In addition, below are some resources to help you support your toddler or preschooler during the coronavirus health crisis. A top tip when talking with young children about any difficult situation? Keep it simple and age-appropriate. For example, “We’re taking a break from playing with others so we can all stay healthy.”
Birth to Five Helpline
The Birth to Five Helpline is a program of Southwest Human Development and is partially funded by First Things First. It is a free service available to all Arizona families and caregivers of young children.
Having someone to talk with or lend an empathetic ear is more important than ever, and the helpline’s early childhood experts are available by phone, text or email to answer any parenting questions, from basic health and nutrition to how to handle challenging behaviors and more.
Helpline specialists can also help you think about how to talk with children in an appropriate way about what is going on in our world and all you are doing to keep them and their families safe. Birth to Five Helpline specialists are available by phone/text at 877-705-KIDS (5437) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or you can send a message online.
Talking to young kids about coronavirus
ZERO TO THREE offers several excellent resources and tips for families, including age-appropriate responses to common questions and activities for young children while social distancing. https://www.zerotothree.org/resources/3210-tips-for-families-coronavirus
Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other
The early learning experts at Sesame Street know that children thrive with structure in their lives and learn best through play. This site provides content, resources and ideas to offer comfort and spark playful learning moments. https://www.sesamestreet.org/caring
PBS Kids for Parents
PBS Kids offers a wealth of helpful articles and videos, including, how to talk to your kids about coronavirus: (https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-coronavirus) and how you and your kids can de-stress during coronavirus: https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/how-you-and-your-kids-can-de-stress-during-coronavirus.
