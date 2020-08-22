The Graham County Health Department announced five more cases of COVID-19 Saturday night, bringing to 669 the total cases documented since the start of the pandemic.
Three hundred residents have recovered and 22 have died.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases. Forty-nine people have recovered and two have died.
Saturday morning the Arizona Department of Health Services announced 996 new cases statewide and 68 deaths. The total number of cases has reached 197,895. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died is 4,756.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 5.6 million Americans have contracted the virus, 46,754 new cases were announced Saturday. Another 1,155 people have died nationwide. The total number of people who have died is 174,645.