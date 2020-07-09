Two more Graham County and three more Greenlee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Between the two counties 177 are awaiting test results.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said the total number of people diagnosed since the start of the pandemic in Graham County is 184. Forty-three patients have recovered; three have died. Eighty-five of the patients are 34 or younger; 71 are 35-64 and 28 are 65 or older.
Twelve of Greenlee County's 30 COVID-19 patients have recovered; one has died.
"Our department will receive test results from the pending labs over the next several days. We are anticipating additional positives over the weekend," Douglas said in a news release Thursday night. "We have to strengthen our efforts to slow the spread of the virus. It’s more important than ever to wear facecoverings in public, social distancing by 6 ft, washing hands frequently, and staying home."
Matt Bolinger, an epidemiologist with Graham and Greenlee counties, said he believes most of Greenlee County's most recent cases are travel-related.
"We are strongly encouraging mask wearing. Greenlee and Graham counties have the lowest per capita rates in the state. This is directly related to the communities taking this seriously and keeping the spread low," he said Thursday night via email.
Bolinger also said the federal and state goverments have made additional resources available if the counties need them.
"We are shifting employees from normal things that they do to meet the new demands of COVID-19. We have been doing this shifting since early March as we have needed," Bolinger wrote." We have plans for increased cases and we have been transitioning for the increased demand that we have had over the last few weeks."
Ryan Rapier, a spokesman for Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, said three people with COVID-19 are patients at the hospital as of Thursday afternoon and one of them is in critical condition.
Since the pandemic started, the hospital has tested 630 people, 50 of whom were positive. Sixty-seven are awaiting test results, the rest were negative.
The hospital only tests people who come to the emergency room with symptoms, Rapier said.
"It is safe to say we are performing more tests," lately, he said.
Ten people with COVID-19 have been admitted over the last few months, but some may have been admitted due to underlying conditions, Rapier said.
The statewide shortage of intensive care units has not negatively impacted the hospital at this point, "but we recognize it could and we have initiated protocols to plan for that."
"Tucson hospitals will look other places before they look here because of the acuity we can handle so it would be more of an issue of us being able to transport our patients elsewhere," Rapier said.
The vast majority of the time, Mt. Graham sends patients with serious ailments to Tucson Medical Center or Banner University Medical Center, but in the event that couldn't happen, the hospital has discussed other options, he said.
Rapier did not have numbers handy, but he said patients with COVID-19 have been transferred to other facilities. Whether they were transferred due to COVID-19 or an underlying health condition is unknown.
The hospital is in fine shape in terms of personal protective equipment, ventilators and testing kits, he said.
As for finances, Rapier said there have been no hiring freezes enacted, nor have there been any lay-offs or significant reduction in hours.
"At this point, we're well behind what we'd anticipated revenue-wise, but also our costs are lower than we anticipated," he said.
Thanks to federal and state assistance, Rapier said they believe the hospital will be able to "weather the storm."
Rapier wants everyone in Graham and Greenlee counties to know it is completely safe for people to seek the help they need at the hospital whatever their ailment may be.
"Precautions are in place," Rapier said. "People who we suspect have COVID-19 go one way and the others go another."