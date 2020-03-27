COCHISE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES- Food is in short supply for those in need.
The Willcox Food Pantry reported 127 vehicles dropped by the pantry Monday, and picked up enough food to feed roughly 140 families.
The Willcox Food Pantry has changed its food distribution program to once a week on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Cars would take turns visiting the pantry, and boxes were used to distribute food.
“We’re going to have to give them what we have. We’ll do what we have to do,” said Nell Worden, director of the pantry.
The pantry does not have bread, pasta and very little canned meat right now, Worden said.
Previously the pantry has received donations from local grocery stores to supply the bread and other essentials, but there are no donations available now.
Worden has even gone to other larger cities to attempt to buy larger amounts of food for the pantry, but the restrictions on food in the stores do not allow her to purchase the food for the pantry.
If anyone wants to drop off food at the pantry, it doesn’t matter what day of the week, she’ll accept it, Worden said.
The Willcox Food Pantry isn’t the only one running out of supplies.
The Mt. Graham Safe House in Safford serves the communities of Willcox as well as the Safford, Thatcher, and Pima areas as a shelter for abused women and families. Currently, the safe house is in dire need of non-perishable food, gallons of whole and 1 percent milk as well as any kind of meat.
Currently there are 18 individuals living at the Safe House, 11 of them children.
“Bring donations to the black door of the safe house, you can ring the doorbell and we will pick it up after you’re gone,” said Safe House Director Janet Aston.
Aston said since posting the situation on social media the Safe House has received donations. However, the shelter is still in need. Aside from the food donations, the shelter also needs diapers, wipes, and disinfectant.
“It’s important we keep things very clean,” said Aston.
Monetary donations will be greatly appreciated she said. Because staff has had to stay at home to work, the shelter has had to purchase computers.
Stacey Scarce, executive director at Our Neighbor’s Farm & Pantry in Safford, said they’re struggling, too.
“One of the struggles is everyone is pretty much wiping out the food in stores and we’re not getting as many donations from the stores,” she said.
To add to the problem, they’re seeing more clients.
In January and February, they were averaging 37 people per day. On Tuesday, they had 56 people.
“That’s a huge jump and we’re only open on Tuesday and Thursday,” Scarce said. “We expect the number of people will continue to grow as the weeks progress.”
In addition, the pantry is no longer taking in any money from the schools because they’ve been shut down. Up until recently, eight to 10 classes a week would pay the pantry $50 each to participate in their garden education programs, she said.
“That money from the schools was counted on, and it was in our budget, and now our pantry employees are working longer hours, and that’s taking more money from our budget, and we weren’t prepared for that,” Scarce said.
Still, she vowed the pantry would stay open as long as possible.
SEACUS has also put out a plea for help. South Eastern Arizona Community Unique Services puts together more than 900 meals a week for people through the Meals on Wheels program, but is running low on supplies.