Fort Thomas students are moving back to distance learning until at least Nov. 30 due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
“The majority of our students live in Bylas and they’re having a surge in infections right now so we thought this would be best for our students, our staff and our community as a whole,” said Shane Hawkins, Fort Thomas Unified School District superintendent.
As of now, Hawkins said the expectation is that on Nov. 30, parents will again have the option between distance learning and in-person instruction.
Prior to Oct. 29, roughly two-thirds of Fort Thomas students were attending school in-persons, but then the COVID-19 numbers started to spike and they started losing their student population, Hawkins said.
The decision to go back to distance learning was made after consulting with Graham County and San Carlos Apache health officials, he said.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that cooler temperatures and in-person schooling helps contribute to the spread. From Oct. 29 through Nov. 5, Graham County has seen 157 residents contract the virus and 82 of those were San Carlos Apache tribal members.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,135 new cases Thursday morning and 28 deaths. As of Wednesday, 1,100 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital and of those, 254 were in ICU. There haven’t been that many people with the virus in the hospital since August.
As of Thursday morning, there were 447 active cases of the virus in Graham County. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,343 residents have caught the virus; 31 have died. Of the 23 new patients Thursday, 10 live in Safford, nine are San Carlos Apache tribal members and four live in Thatcher. Younger people still tend to be the ones to catch the virus in Graham County. According to the health department, 59 people in the 20-44 age group were diagnosed with COVID-19 Oct. 29-Nov. 5 and 40 children got the virus during the same time frame.
As of Wednesday night, Greenlee County had 44 active cases, having added three new patients Oct. 29-Nov. 5. Since March, 103 county residents have contracted the virus; two have died.
As of Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had documented 9.3 million COVID-19 cases nationwide and just under 232,000 deaths.