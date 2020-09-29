Fort Thomas students are heading back to school Wednesday for the first time since schools shut down last spring.
According to a letter from Superintendent Shane Hawkins, Graham County's COVID-19 numbers have improved enough to allow for the district's schools to reopen.
Hawkins said the community of Bylas currently has the lowest number of active cases for any of the Tribe Districts and it's "significantly lower than it was at its peak a few weeks ago."
Originally, Hawkins thought students wouldn't be able to return to school until mid-October.
If students prefer to continue with distance learning at home, they'll be allowed to, Hawkins said.
As for those who opt to go to school, Hawkins said school buses may run a little behind because of new safety protocols being implemented.
He also said everyone needs to continue to wear their masks and wash their hands frequently.