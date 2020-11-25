Graham County experienced a 17 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases from Nov. 18-Nov. 25.
According to the health department, 2,041 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the first case was discovered in Pima back in March. Over 900 of those people are currently battling the illness.
The department announced Tuesday the COVID-19-related death of a Thatcher resident who was in the 45-54 age range. That person’s death brought the total to 34 since March.
Because the numbers continue to rise, Fort Thomas Unified School District Superintendent Shane Hawkins said they’ve decided to continue with distance learning through at least Dec. 17. The district returned to remote learning Nov. 5 and they had expected to return to the classroom Monday.
Greenlee County saw a 29 percent increase in COVID-19 cases Nov. 18-Nov. 24; health officials announced 11 new cases Tuesday alone. As of then, 86 residents were currently ill with the virus; two had died and 112 patients had recovered.
During the week Nov. 18-Nov. 25, nearly 31,000 additional Arizonans contracted the virus and another 212 people died, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 12 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Jan. 21 and as of Nov. 24, 257,016 have died.