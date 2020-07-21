Four more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since March to 316. According to the Greenlee County Health Department, they remain steady at 39 cases.
Fifty-five Graham County patients have recovered and five have died. In Greenlee County, 12 have recovered and one has died.
There are 144 people waiting for test results in Greenlee County.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Tuesday night there are so many clinics in the Gila Valley and on the reservation it's difficult to ascertain how many tests are pending in Graham County.
Two of the new patients are from Safford and two are from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 316 positive cases: (46) under 20, (126) 21-44 years old, (45) 45-54 years old, (33) 55-64, (66) 65 years old plus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 57,777 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total of cases nationwide to more than 3.8 million. The agency also reported 473 new deaths. The death toll is now 140,630.