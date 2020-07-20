The number of Greenlee County residents with COVID-19 remains at 39, but Graham County cases rose by another 14 today, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 312.
Nine of the patients are from Safford, three from Thatcher, one from Pima, and one from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 312 positive cases: (46) under 20, (123) 21-44 years old, (44) 45-54 years old, (33) 55-64, (66) 65 years old plus.
Fifty-five Graham County residents have recovered and five have died. Twelve of Greenlee County's residents have recovered and one has died.
One hundred and forty Greenlee County residents are awaiting test results. It's unknown how many are waiting in Graham County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 63,201 new cases and 498 new deaths Monday. The total nationwide now stands at nearly 3.8 million cases and 140,157 deaths.