Starting today, Copper Mountain Clinic is offering a free drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic.
It will be open Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thanks to a partnership with the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties they'll be able to provide 5,100 tests completely free to the community.
The clinic is located behind the hospital next to the patient accounting building.
In other COVID-19 news, Graham County has lost another resident to the virus, bringing the total up to 102 since the start of the pandemic. Fifteen Greenlee County residents have died of the illness.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 20,250 Arizonans have died of COVID-19. More than 1.1 million Arizonans have caught the virus, including 7,077 Graham County residents and 1,008 Greenlee County residents.
