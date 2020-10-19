Sixteen more Graham County and two more Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within their respective counties to 1,038 and 74.
Eight of the 16 Graham County residents live in Safford, four are from Thatcher, three are San Carlos Apache tribal members and one is from Pima. Five out of the 16 new patients in Graham County are under the age of 20.
On Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 748 new cases and three deaths. The state has now diagnosed 231,897 cases since the start of the pandemic and 5,830 deaths.
The U.S. has documented more than 8 million cases and 218,511 deaths.
The Graham County Health Department and the Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute to will be conducting COVID-19 saliva testing Friday for anyone who wants to be tested.
The event will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 Armory Road, Safford.
Online registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins (drive-ins) will still be accepted.
Register for appointment with your cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
Agency code: SALIVATEST
Once logged-in to the portal, click on “Appointments” to request an available appointment time
Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.
If you have any scheduling issues, please email COVID19info@asu.edu.
Important guidelines
You must wear a protective face covering — either cloth or surgical mask.
Bring the QR code you receive after scheduling your test appointment.
30 minutes before your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit the water out.
Do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to your appointment time (any of these factors may cause an invalid test and/or your test may be rejected by clinical personnel at site collection).
Tip: Staying well hydrated by drinking water the day before and up to 30 minutes prior to your test will speed your saliva collection process.
Results will be available via the portal approximately 48 hours from your testing time.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.