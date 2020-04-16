Freeport-McMoRan is in the process of revising its operating plan, which could include lay-offs, a spokeswoman for the copper mining company confirmed Thursday night.
In an email sent to the Eastern Arizona Courier, Linda Hayes said changes in global market conditions is requiring Freeport-McMoRan to revise its operating plan which "may result in temporary reductions in copper and molybdenum production at operations in the Americas that are challenged by low commodity prices."
She went on to say "Our sites now are finalizing those plans along with any necessary related headcount changes. The details of those plans will be shared when final. We will have no further comment on anything related to the revised plans or potential changes to headcount until then."
Hayes did not respond to queries about an email shared with the Courier Thursday morning.
Freeport employees said they received an email Wednesday from Steve Higgins, Freeport senior vice president and chief administrative officer, stating the company has been forced to move quickly to adjust to the new environment "by making some very difficult decisions."
The decisions, according to the email, include:
- Implementing a hiring freeze, rescinding all job offers and suspending the 2020 summer intern program
- Suspending all contributions to the Enhanced Employee Capital Accumulation Program and Enhanced Supplemental Executive Capital Accumulation Plan along with the company match to the ECAP and SECAP plans. Details will be provided in an upcoming required notice from the company.
- Suspending the Quarterly Safe Production Bonus program through the end of the year, including the first-quarter 2020 payment
The email goes on to say:
"In addition, our operations teams have been actively working to adjust operating plans, reduce capital spending and defer any non-essential projects. Sites will continue an aggressive review of all costs, and other actions will be taken to address the economic realities of the current situation."
According to the email, the company is reducing spending at all levels of the company.
"We will begin with the corporate offices, which unfortunately will require us to significantly reduce staff in the support and centralized service areas – starting with a temporary unpaid furlough of certain identified positions. Within the next two weeks, those affected by this change will receive information from their managers. In the coming weeks, furloughs at our operating sites will be announced."
It goes on to say: "To further offset the impact of future personnel reductions, we will be offering an enhanced voluntary separation program to certain groups and individuals that will offer special severance benefits to employees who wish to voluntarily leave the company, whether for professional opportunities, retirement or other personal reasons. The compensation and benefits in this voluntary separation program will be superior to those offered through a subsequent involuntary separation program."
The level of employee participation in the voluntary separation program will determine the extent to which involuntary separations will be required, the email stated.
"We also will be soliciting interest in part-time employment or "job sharing" and unpaid leaves of absence for up to one year. More information will be provided about these programs in the coming days," the email reads.
The email urges workers to continue to take measures to avoid contracting COVID-19.
It ends:
"We will continue to review our plans to ensure that we remain a strong company during this period and beyond. We have a long history of overcoming challenges, and I am confident we will do so again and go on to even greater achievements."