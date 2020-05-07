Freeport McMoRan helps out hospitals, clinics and tribal nations
Freeport McMoRan has donated supplies over the last several weeks to numerous hospitals in three states, including Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
According to a news release, the mining company has provided folding tables, face shields, goggles and tents to the numerous hospitals and to six tribal nations.
"Building on years of partnering with communities, the company is using the strength of its global supply chain to acquire, purchase, donate and deliver much needed medical supplies and more to COVID-19 relief efforts as part of its community outreach efforts," the news release stated.
Donations sent throughout North America include personal protective equipment such as unvented goggles and clear face shields.
Those receiving donations in Arizona include:
• Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Globe
• Copper Queen Community Hospital, Bisbee
• Desert Senita Community Health Center, Ajo
• Green Valley Fire District, Green Valley
• Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Safford
• Northwest Medical Center, Tucson
• Sahuarita Police Department, Sahuarita
• Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, Green Valley
• United Community Health Center, Green Valley
Tribal Nations in Arizona
• San Carlos Apache Tribe
• Hualapai Tribe
• Navajo Nation
• Tohono O’odham Nation
• White Mountain Apache Tribe
• Yavapai Apache Tribe
Blood drive set for Tuesday in Clifton
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the American Legion Post 28, 51 Frisco Ave., Clifton.
To make an appointment or get more information call Leslie Ray at 928-432-1457 or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. You can also log onto redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: morenciclifton
State now reporting 9,945 cases of COVID-19
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 9,945. That number was 9,707 Wednesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 40 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 40 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 28 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 450. On Wednesday it was 426. That equals 6.26 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 20. That happened on April 19 and again on April 20. As of Thursday, ADHS was reporting 60 deaths since April 28, but the agency adjusts numbers daily as it receives additional reports. Nine died April 28. Twelve died on the 29th and 10 on April 30. Five died on May 1, seven on May 2, six on May 3 and seven on May 4. So far there have been four recorded deaths for May 5.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 111,086. On Wednesday that number was 91,737. The percentage that have tested positive is 7.6 percent.
The CDC is reporting 25,253 news cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,219,066. The agency is also reporting 2,495 new deaths. The death toll stands at 73,297.