Alarmed by the jump in COVID-19 numbers, both the Town of Clifton and Freeport-McMoRan will soon be offering financial incentives to those who get vaccinated.
A Freeport spokesman released the following statement Friday night:
"Freeport-McMoRan is offering $500 to eligible North American employees as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities where we operate. This incentive for the company’s employees to get fully vaccinated is part of our commitment to providing a safe, healthy workplace and community. Our stringent COVID-19 mitigation protocols established at the onset of the pandemic remain in effect for all employees, contractors and visitors to Freeport-McMoRan sites."
The Clifton Town Council also voted Thursday afternoon to offer $50 to anyone who shows proof they've been fully vaccinated, said Town Manager Luis Montoya.
The incentive, which will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds, is available to those who become fully vaccinated after Monday, including those who received their first shot prior to Monday, Aug. 16 but their second shot afterward, Montoya said.
Although $10,000 has been set aside for the incentive, Montoya said he hopes the project is so successful the council will be asked to increase that amount.
As of Thursday, the Town of Clifton also began requiring all employees and customers to wear a face covering in town buildings.
The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors passed the same measure Aug. 10. All persons entering any building owned by Greenlee County are required to wear masks.
After the vote, Board Chairman Richard Lunt released a statement on the matter.
Lunt pointed out that Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded his order giving local governments the authorities to adopt policies about face masks on July 2 and that the Arizona State legislature passed and Ducey signed into law, SB1819 which prohibits any county from issuing any rules that mandate the use of face coverings.
"Notwithstanding these recent changes to Arizona law, Greenlee County supports scientific evidence that the use of masks, particularly in in-door spaces, significantly reduces the spread of airborne illnesses such as COVID-19. It is therefore the policy of Greenlee County to encourage education and the promotion of best practices to accomplish mitigation," Lunt wrote.
He went on, "Greenlee County asks that you do these things not because anyone has mandated it, but rather because we care about each other and we want to do our part to help keep each other safe. Arizona law does allow for private businesses to require mask wearing on their property. If a business or other entity asks that you wear a mask in their building or on their premises, please respect their choices. When we take our responsibilities to each other seriously and we are as concerned for the wellbeing of others as much as we are for our own, there is no desire or need for mandates."
According to the Greenlee County Health Department 21 residents contracted the virus Aug. 6-Aug. 13.
In neighboring Graham County, 67 residents contracted COVID-19 Aug. 5-Aug. 12 and 31% of them or 21 of them were under the age of 20. Most Gila Valley schools started Aug. 4.
On a statewide level, just under 19,000 people caught COVID-19 Aug. 8-Aug. 14 and 86 people died while battling the virus.
As of Friday, 1,601 Arizonans were in the hospital battling COVID-19, up from 669 on July 13 and 520 on June 13. The number of patients with COVID-19 in the ICU has also risen dramatically, from 128 on June 13 and 188 on July 13 to 382 on Friday.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control 141,397 Americans have caught the virus over the last week and 691 have died.