It started with one text and it snowballed from there – the latest way residents can help their local small businesses survive COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the City of Safford, United Way of Graham & Greenlee Counties, and the Safford Downtown Association announced the "Invest in Safford Businesses Gift Certificate Program."
Danny Smith, Graham County supervisor and Safford Downtown Association president, said he was texting on the phone with someone when inspiration struck.
"Somebody texted me and said they really wanted to support a business, but because of their health ailments they didn't want to go outside," Smith said. "I asked them what business and once I found out I said, 'If that's what you want to do, why don't you buy a $1,000 gift card."
Shortly after that, Smith said he was talking to someone else who suggested the association take the $2,000 they normally spend on an annual appreciation lunch and do something to help downtown businesses.
"I said $2,000 wouldn't go very far, but if we could somehow leverage it, that would be great," Smith said.
Pretty soon, Smith and a dozen other people were bouncing ideas back and forth and came up with the gift certificate program.
The way it works is this, business who apply for the program and are selected will be provided up to 300 gift certificates each. Those businesses will then be able to turn around and sell the $10 certificates to their customers for $6. The City of Safford, United Way of Graham & Greenlee Counties, and the Safford Downtown Association will provide a $3 subsidy for each ticket sold by a local business. The program will require that each business also contribute $1 to the value of the ticket.
"By selling the gift certificates it gets money in the coffers of these businesses in a matter of days," Smith said. "We'll be able to help them a lot faster than any of the state and national programs that are out there."
The United Way contributed $17,000 to the program, the City of Safford $20,000 and the downtown association $2,000, he said.
"We're going to turn $39,000 into $120,000," Smith said.
A similar program was launched in downtown Tucson and all of the gift cards were sold within 24 hours, he said.
Here's how it is going to work:
To receive certificates to sell to customers, businesses must apply by Friday, April 10 to be considered. First come, first served. A limit of 12,000 certificates will be sold (certificates are available in lots of 50, with a maximum of 300 per business. If more certificates are available after April 16, you may be able to receive more).
Step 1: Business must submit an application by April 10. Business must be located within the city limits of Safford. (Application link: https://lf.saffordaz.gov/Forms/giftcertificateapp)
Step 2: Applications will be reviewed by a Certificate Stimulus Program Team and businesses will be notified on Monday, April 13 if they were approved, and receive their pre-printed gift certificates.
Step 3: Approved businesses receive “Invest in Safford Gift Certificates” to sell to their customers.
▪ Gift Certificates valued at $10 will be sold for $6 to the customer
▪ Business must place a distinguishable mark or logo on the back of their certificates when they are sold so that purchasers will know where to redeem their certificates.
Step 4: Business reports the number of certificates sold by providing the ticket stubs to the City of Safford on Monday, April 20, and the following Mondays until the end of the program. The first reimbursement check for the additional $3 per gift certificate will be issued to the business on Tuesday, April 21 and the following Tuesdays until of the end of the program.
Last month, the downtown association sponsored the $27 on the 27th program urging people to get take-out at downtown restaurants for a shot at $50 gift cards. Smith said the program did fairly well considering it was an impromptu, Facebook-based campaign. Roughly 50 people turned in their receipts for a chance at the gift cards, but many more than that participated, he said.