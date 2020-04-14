City of Safford: Entrepreneurs, don't forget to apply for gift certificates
By now you’ve probably seen Safford businesses posting $10 gift certificates for sale for only $6. This is a program created by the Safford Downtown Association, who partnered with the City of Safford and United Way of Graham & Greenlee Counties to raise funds for this program.
The concept is simple: Business owners apply via a simple application process and receive gift certificates to sell at their place of business. The customer pays you $6 for the $10 gift certificate, and the City of Safford will reimburse you from the program funds $3 for every certificate you sell. A business that requests and sells the maximum number of gift certificates (300) in return receives an instant $2,700 return to use for business expenses now.
Businesses must be located in the city limits of Safford. Less than 8,000 gift certificates remain.
For more information, or to apply, visit the city's website.
Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered
The two Greenlee County COVID-19 victims have been told they can resume their normal lives.
According to a news release, the Greenlee County Health Department had cleared the family involved early last week, but needed to put them back on isolation later last week, as a precaution due to unexpected test results.
This continuation of isolation was a precaution given the many things that we are learning about this new virus. The family involved has been very cooperative and understanding, the county reported.
The county would like residents to keep:
• Making,wearing, and sharing masks (this is an awesome tool to keep community spread minimal)
• Washing your hands often
• Disinfecting high touch surfaces
• Staying at home and away from others when not feeling well
• Avoiding unnecessary travel
• Nourishing your immune system- plenty of good sleep,healthy meals,fresh air, stay hydrated, and get some exercise
EASI Summer Camps cancelled
The 2020 Eastern Arizona Science Initiative Summer Science Camps have been cancelled due to COVID-19
"We waited as long as we could to make this decision, but we have realized the logistics of securing facilities, transportation, and supplies at this time is a serious challenge at best," Paul R. Anger, program chair said in a news release. "We also feel it would be best to be cautious in bringing several groups together from such a large area of southern Arizona."
The plan is to postpone the camps that have been planned and organized until 2021.
"We are working on a special overnight 7th-10th grade STEM Survival Camp towards the end of June or early in July with a nocturnal hike, astronomy, archery, and native plants and animals activities," Anger said. "We’ll send this information out as soon as it comes together and facilities are available."
State COVID-19 cases now at 3,806
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,806, up from 3,702 reported Monday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two.
Although the state reported Cochise had 16 cases Monday, it is now reporting 15 cases.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 131.
The state is reporting 44,096 people have been tested, up from the 43,347 it reported Sunday, with 8 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday there were 579,005 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. There were 554,849 Monday. The CDC also reported 22,252 deaths Tuesday. It reported 21,942 deaths Monday.
The CDC also reported the following: Based on death certificate data available on April 9, 6.9 percent of all deaths occurring during the week ending April 4 (week 14) had COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, 7.2 percent had pneumonia (excluding deaths involving COVID-19 or influenza) listed as a cause of death, and 0.6 percent had influenza listed as a cause of death. The weekly percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased each week since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.