If Greenlee County is going to see a spike in COVID-19 numbers due to Fourth of July festivities, it will likely happen in mid-to-late July, said Dr. Jonathan Manwaring, Gila Health Resources medical director.
Because it takes several days before symptoms arise, Manwaring said the increased numbers Greenlee County is seeing now reflect people transmitting the infection two to three weeks ago. As of Saturday, Greenlee County had documented 32 COVID-19 cases. Twelve patients have recovered; one has died.
Gila Health Resources, located in Morenci, offers outside COVID-19 testing and has also expanded its isolation area for COVID-19 patients.
Freeport-McMoRan had been using part of the facility’s building as a training center, but moved out of it at the beginning of the year. In March, Gila Health Resources decided to use the now emptied area of the building as an isolation area for individuals sick with COVID-19. A suspected COVID patient will go to a specific area of the clinic if they are sick, isolating sick people from well people completely.
“We have an urgent care, where you can pull up to the urgent care and be tested. What happens is the person has to come to the door and typically we have them go back to their car and be tested in their car or we have an outdoor testing facility,” said Manwaring.
Established clinic patients can request a COVID-19 test ahead of time through an appointment and then be tested in their cars.
Anyone with symptoms should come in and be seen as opposed to just staying home, Manwaring said.
Manwaring said telehealth is still being practiced at the clinic so individuals can see a doctor without coming to the clinic can do so. Telemedicine has been in practice since March. Visitors are limited to one per patient, and masks are mandatory for everyone.
“A lot of patients who have really mild symptoms, we don’t even have them come into the building. They either stay outside and be tested or stay in their car,” said Manwaring. “Those people aren’t getting a full physical exam. It’s mostly keeping physical distance, checking their vital signs and then doing a test and sending them home.”
The clinic is still taking care of emergencies and urgent issues like always, Manwaring said.
Testing
He wants the people within the community to understand COVID-19 is not going away, Manwaring said. Also, he said the testing period for COVID-19 will take longer now because the labs are overflowing with samples.
“The public needs to know that there is now a long wait-time in Arizona to receive results for COVID testing. A few weeks ago, before the cases surged dramatically in Arizona, we would receive COVID test results in two to three days from commercial labs, but now the standard is at least seven days to receive results,” said Manwaring in an email on Thursday.
He said some testing specimens are being shipped to the East Coast for processing since Arizona laboratories are being overwhelmed. Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested. Also, if anyone has been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, that individual should be immediately quarantined and tested after seven days. Individuals who are showing symptoms should be tested immediately.
“Yes, I believe rural Arizona's case spikes are lagging the urban areas of Phoenix and Tucson simply because our population is not as concentrated. However, we know that people in rural Arizona interact frequently with people in the larger urban areas so it's only a matter of time before those cases affect rural counties, like Greenlee and Graham,” said Manwaring.
In an email, Greenlee County Health Department epidemiologist Matt Bolinger said Greenlee and Graham Counties have the lowest infection rates per capita in Arizona, but the disease is spreading within the community. So far, most of the cases have been travel-related.
“As any department in rural Arizona, we all have many duties and we are getting things done with the resources we have available. The feds and state have made additional resources available if we need them,” Bolinger said in an email. “We are shifting employees from normal things that they do to meet the new demands of COVID-19. We have been doing this shifting since early March as we have needed. We have plans for increased cases and we have been transitioning for the increased demand that we have had over the last few weeks.”
The health department is still strongly encouraging wearing masks and taking other precautionary measures, such as frequent hand-washing and socially distancing.
Like Bolinger, Manwaring agreed with the benefits of wearing a mask in preventing the spread of COVID-19. He said that recent science predicts that if everyone wore face coverings, physically distanced themselves in public, the world would see thousands of deaths prevented. Manwaring suggests families stay at home and only leave when necessary and do not let anyone into the home unless absolutely required.
“This may be hard for people to understand, especially younger people and children who want to socialize with friends, but Arizona is the current epicenter of COVID-19 and we all need to do our part to slow the spread of this virus,” wrote Manwaring.