Gila Valley parks and governments are starting to reopen and swimming pools could be next.
The Pima Town Hall and Public Library reopened their doors to the public Monday, with social distancing and sanitizing measures in place. On Wednesday, Pima and Thatcher reopened playgrounds and park restrooms; Safford is discussing doing the same.
"We have business we have to conduct, like issuing building permits," said Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis on opening Town Hall back up. Lewis said the amount of traffic at Town Hall, not heavy to begin with, didn't change while the building was closed due to COVID-19.
Pima and Safford are also looking to reopen their pools in time for summer. Lewis said Pima planned a June 1 reopening, following state and county health guidelines. The town also hopes to have Little League play this summer.
"We are gearing up for pool opening. We'll be in place and ready to start as soon as we possibly can," Safford Planning and Community Development Director Susan Anderson told city council members at a recent meeting. Anderson was unsure when the Safford Pool would open.
Thatcher plans to reopen its Town Hall Monday. While the town doesn't have a pool, families flock to its splash pad. Town Manager Heath Brown, citing concerns about crowding, said Thatcher hadn't decided when to bring the splash pad back online.
At the Pima Public Library, safety measures include removing some computers to allow for social distancing, sanitizing computers and counters after each use, and holding books in a bin for three days before re-shelving them.
Safford is discussing reopening its utilities office, where Plexiglas shields have been installed.
"We talked about various procedures they may implement as those doors open at some point," Assistant City Manager John Cassella said at the council meeting.
"The issue we face is that as we begin to open these services, how do we ensure people are practicing physical distancing or things are being sanitized? There has to be a certain amount of self-regulation by the public. They have to be interested in their own safety," Cassella said.