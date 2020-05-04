Jerry's Restaurant "giving back" Thursday
Jerry’s Restaurant will host Jerry’s Gives Back day on Thursday, May 7, to lend a helping hand to support those in the community who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant will offer free breakfast to the first 50 customers to arrive between 7 - 10 a.m. and free dinner to the first 50 customers to arrive between 4 -6 p.m. The free breakfast will include scrambled eggs, choice of two bacon or sausage, and a biscuit. The free dinner will be the ‘66 burger and fries.
“Our team is doing our part to help the community by sharing a meal, says Jerry’s owner Kurt Riske. “This is one way we are able to lend a hand and show we’re here for our loyal customers. We will all get through this by supporting each other.”
Jerry’s, 1612 W. Thatcher Blvd., also offers a $40 weekly grocery box.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JerrysRestaurantSafford/
Safford gift certificate program expanding
The "Invest in Safford Gift Certificate Stimulus Program" has been renewed to include businesses in all of Graham County. Businesses owners can apply to receive gift certificates at www.grahamchamber.org/giftcertificates. These new gift certificates will be available to the public as early as Thursday.
According to a news release, participating businesses can sell $10 gift certificates for $6 and then be reimbursed $3 for each gift certificate sold. This program allows customers to spend money at their favorite local businesses who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 Crisis. The Chamber encourages existing customers of hair salons, barber shops, and gyms to buy these gift certificates in order to help businesses that have been closed for an extended period due to executive orders from the governor’s office. With these funds, small businesses can keep up on their rent, utility, and loan payments.
The United Way of Graham & Greenlee Counties, City of Safford, Safford Downtown Association, Town of Thatcher, and Town of Pima contributed to the reimbursement fund. III Counties Distributing also donated funds to promote the program.
State Shared Work Program expanding
The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced Monday the expansion of the Shared Work Program to help keep more Arizonans employed in their jobs and receiving pay during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The program allows employers to divide reduced work or hours among a specific group of affected employees and allows those employees to receive unemployment insurance benefits to make up for their reduced hours.
DES is temporarily increasing the eligibility for employers to qualify for the Shared Work Program by adjusting the maximum reduction of hours from 40% to 60%. This increase means, for example, that an employer can reduce an employee’s hours from 40 hours/week to 16 hours/week and still qualify for the Shared Work Program if the employer continues to provide employees with health and retirement benefits.
To participate in the Shared Work Program, employers must complete an application and receive approval from DES. Additional changes to Arizona’s Shared Work Program are expected over the next few weeks, as DES implements guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. DES will share updates to policies and procedures through the Shared Work Program webpage.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center patient has COVID-19
On Sunday Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center confirmed that a hospitalized patient within the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, all precautions necessary to safely care for a COVID-19 patient have been in place at MGRMC for weeks in preparation of this eventuality. MGRMC continues to enforce and follow those precautions now that expectation has become reality in order to ensure the safety of both hospital staff and patients.
New task force created to discuss 2020-2021 school year
PHOENIX – On Friday Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman convened a meeting to discuss the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 academic year. This task force will work together to develop guidelines for how schools can safely resume operations in the coming months.
“While it is impossible to predict the future of this virus and what our public health situation may look like in July or August, teachers and schools must have a roadmap in order to safely plan for different contingencies,” Hoffman said in a news release.
The task force is working with the Arizona State Board of Education, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Governor’s office. It is comprised of educators, principals, school nurses, superintendents, charter organization leaders, and education stakeholder groups, along with input from parents.
COVID-19 cases in Arizona stand at 8,919
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 8,919. That number was 8,640 Sunday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 39 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 25 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 362. On Sunday it was 362. That equals 5.04 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 17. That happened on April 19. ADHS reported 11 deaths on April 27, five deaths on April 28, nine on the 29th and eight on April 30.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 85,253. On Sunday that number was 81,119. The percentage that have tested positive is 8 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 1,152,372since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 1,829 more deaths. The death toll stands at 67,456, an increase of 1,719 over Sunday's numbers.