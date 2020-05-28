PHOENIX -- Arizona schools will reopen late this summer, pretty much no matter what is going on with COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday.
And there could be summer school -- and even the opening of schools that operate on a year-round basis -- even earlier than that.
The governor and Cara Christ, his health director, acknowledged the risk of having children together in classrooms. That's why schools were shuttered on March 15.
But Christ said it isn't that simple.
"There's a lot of public health reasons why we would want kids in school,'' she said. "They provide a lot more services than just education.''
That, Christ said, includes things like nutrition services. Anyway, she said, there are ways to reduce risks, ranging from more frequent disinfection of surfaces to not having students gather for assemblies and lunches.
Ducey defended the decision to make that announcement on Thursday, even with the state still in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls Phase 1. That involves not just social distancing but also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 in any one place.
"We need parents and teachers and superintendents to be prepared,'' he said.
More immediately, the governor gave the go-ahead for summer camps to open as early as this coming week.
That, however, is for the moment going to be limited to day camps. And they will have to operate under guidelines to be issued by the state.
Finally, the governor separately announced that youth sports can return to Arizona immdiately.
But here, too, it won't look the same as before.
Christ said there will be definite limits on the number of parents and spectators who will be able to go to games. And she said there will be other changes, like cleaning commonly used equipment between players.
Separately, the governor said that Prescott Frontier Days will be able to continue, uninterrupted, for the 133rd year, allowing it to keep its record as the world's oldest rodeo. But Ducey said the question of whether anyone will be allowed in the stands to watch remains undecided.
The announcements came as the governor acknowledged that there has been an upward tick in the percent of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive. It went from 5.1 percent for the period ending May 10 to 6 percent a week after that and 6.8 percent for the most recent week. Still, Ducey said he remains optimistic.
"If you look at this chart you can possibly see the beginning of a downward trend,'' Ducey said.
"The trend is not here yet,'' the governor conceded. And then there's the fact that it can take up to seven days for the state to get complete numbers from laboratories.
"This is something that we'll continue to monitor,'' he said.