Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order Monday "promoting increased physical distancing."
According to a news release, under the Executive Order, beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m., Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:
- To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;
- For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or
- To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;
- And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.
Ducey said he issued the order under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and comes at the recommendation of public health officials who are tracking data specific to Arizona.
"It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores," Ducey said. "People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries. I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”
Under this policy, essential activities include:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, assignments for completion of distance learning and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home, residence.
- Engaging in activities essential for health and safety, including things such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or medication.
- Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, which includes but is not limited to transportation for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services for the other household.
- Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.
- Attending work in or conducting essential services which includes but is not limited to transporting children to child care services for attending work in an essential service.
- Engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion, the democratic process to include voting any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.