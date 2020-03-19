PHOENIX -- Facing increased pressure, Gov. Doug Ducey late Thursday agreed to activate the National Guard, halt all elective surgeries and close all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The order also bars dine-in service in restaurants in the same counties. But in an unusual order, the governor said that restaurants will be able to deliver alcoholic drinks to patrons who get their food to go.
And Ducey is extending the expiration date of all driver's licenses. That is designed to ensure that anyone 65 and older does not have to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office to get a renewal.
