With traditional high school graduations increasingly questionable thanks to COVID-19, school districts are grappling with how to celebrate, but one local resident has come up with an idea.
Pima School Superintendent Sean Rickert said the question of upcoming graduation will be addressed after consultation with seniors, parents and educating staff.
“These kids have gone through a lot. We want them to have that sense of completion and reaching that goal that goes along with high school graduation,” said Rickert.
The superintendent said they spent the last week adjusting to the new general education program and next week they'll start having conversations with the high school principal parents.
"They’ve already started having conversations with the seniors themselves about what their needs look like, what their schedules are for the summer and where they see themselves in June, July, and August so we can develop options,” Rickert said.
Safford School Superintendent Ken VanWinkle said a decision remains up in the air.
"We have not made a decision yet and may not decide right away. We do not want to make a rushed decision. Once we decide we will make a decision we will notify students first and then the media," VanWinkle said via text.
Vonda Evans, who is an event and sales coordinator for the Manor House Restaurant came up with a proposal for seniors from Safford, Thatcher and Pima.
Since many seniors will not receive the same treatment as their predecessors, Evans posed the idea on Facebook of a coordinated drive down Main Street in Safford for graduates.
Seniors could wear their caps and gowns, drive in decorated cars with their families while music played. Local shops could be encouraged to decorate their front windows and the entire parade could be streamed online for everyone to see.
If the graduates wanted pictures taken in their caps and gowns with an elaborate backdrop, the Manor House event room could be opened to them, while following CDC social distancing guidelines.
“We want to work with the schools to find a safe and plausible way for the students to pick up their diploma if that is the route the schools choose, or if it’s just creating a celebration so the seniors can be recognized we want to help there too,” said Evans. “We have to promote social distancing and we will keep within the health department guidelines… it’s really at the beginning stages.”
Evan’s celebration proposal was one of the options brought to Rickert’s attention, and Rickert said multiple celebrations could be held.
Regina Abeyta Brockmeier, the mother of a Safford senior, said she believes the graduating seniors deserve to be honored, but she is not on board with Evan’s idea.
“It's not the students’ fault for this pandemic that is happening right now. I believe that the students should be able to have their graduation postponed till June at least," Brockmeier said via instant messages. "To me it seems like she (Evans) just wants to do this to substitute the graduation. To me it seems like she wants to replace the real graduation walk.”
Jo Lynn Eubanks’ senior attends Thatcher High School and she's in favor of Evan’s proposal.
“I love this idea! The seniors in our valley schools have worked hard for this. They had to give up the last few months and activities of their senior year, the time they say their last farewell to friends/ classmates that they have been with for 12 years,” Eubanks said via instant messages.
“This would be an opportunity to bring them together to do this. The suggestion of this activity is the best idea I’ve heard, and I would like to help or be a part of this! This is not taking away from the ceremonies but adding to it, who knows maybe it will become a tradition. Anything I can do, I will help,” she wrote.
As of Friday, Evans' post had been shared 28 times.